Originally postponed from last weekend due to the weather, outdoor venue Lot – behind video rental shop bar RBT video on Northgate – will host a free screening of the film Friday, October 14.

As well as the chance to have your picture taken with the ECTO1 car, food will be available from pizza places Tiny Idea and Fino, Mexican No Manches and more to be confirmed.

Nathan Burkinshaw, from the team behind RBT video and Lot, said: “Come rain or shine we’ll be doing it this week.”

The Ghosbusters car will pay a visit to Lot in Wakefield.

The weather is currently expected to be cloudy and around 13c.

The event will run until from 4pm til 11pm.

For more information and a link to tickets for the screening click here.

Pop-up bar and eatery Lot opened in spring 2021 and was inspired by the Covid difficulties of the previous years.

The plan was for some of the finest restaurants in the city to take turns selling their menu while a converted ice cream van made cocktails.

Ahead of the venue’s offical opening Nathan said: “One good thing from Covid is thinking outside the box and the potential of what can and can’t be done.

“RBT having outside space is important because it feels like we have been indoors for 10 years.”

Golden Pineapple on Wood Street and Velvet Bar on Market Street are the among the venues run by Nathan and Noel Roberts.

