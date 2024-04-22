Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.

Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including sewing machinist and Morrisons worker

Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a Workshop Supervisor at Stratstone Mercedes and as a Store Colleague at Pets at Home.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£12 an hour - Temporary contract. Key accountabilities include providing customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile and by making eye contact, and use a range of greeting techniques known to deter theft from the store

1. Marks & Spencers - Safety Customer Assistant

£12 an hour - Temporary contract. Key accountabilities include providing customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile and by making eye contact, and use a range of greeting techniques known to deter theft from the store Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£23,000 a year - Full-time. Customer Sales Advisors take inbound and outbound calls from customers and clients. The successful candidate will need to balance multiple tasks at the same time, utilise a range of systems and work in a dynamic, friendly, agile team.

2. Gallagher - Customer Sales Advisor

£23,000 a year - Full-time. Customer Sales Advisors take inbound and outbound calls from customers and clients. The successful candidate will need to balance multiple tasks at the same time, utilise a range of systems and work in a dynamic, friendly, agile team. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£11 - £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Role responsibilities include loading and unloading delivery vehicles, serving customers and checking customer collections and moving stock to storage areas.

3. Howarth Timber & Building Supplies Limited - Yard Operative

£11 - £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Role responsibilities include loading and unloading delivery vehicles, serving customers and checking customer collections and moving stock to storage areas. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Part-time. The successful candidate will be a person who understand how important pets are to the people who love them, and who want to help create a friendly, safe, welcoming space for pet owners at a local level.

4. Pets at Home - Store Colleague

Part-time. The successful candidate will be a person who understand how important pets are to the people who love them, and who want to help create a friendly, safe, welcoming space for pet owners at a local level. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldMorrisonsTrinity WalkPets at Home