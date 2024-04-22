Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including sewing machinist and Morrisons worker

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a Workshop Supervisor at Stratstone Mercedes and as a Store Colleague at Pets at Home.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Marks & Spencers - Safety Customer Assistant
£12 an hour - Temporary contract. Key accountabilities include providing customers with a visible presence at the beginning of their shopping journey and confidently welcome customers to the store with a smile and by making eye contact, and use a range of greeting techniques known to deter theft from the store Photo: Google Maps
2. Gallagher - Customer Sales Advisor
£23,000 a year - Full-time. Customer Sales Advisors take inbound and outbound calls from customers and clients. The successful candidate will need to balance multiple tasks at the same time, utilise a range of systems and work in a dynamic, friendly, agile team. Photo: Google Maps
3. Howarth Timber & Building Supplies Limited - Yard Operative
£11 - £12 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Role responsibilities include loading and unloading delivery vehicles, serving customers and checking customer collections and moving stock to storage areas. Photo: Google Maps
4. Pets at Home - Store Colleague
Part-time. The successful candidate will be a person who understand how important pets are to the people who love them, and who want to help create a friendly, safe, welcoming space for pet owners at a local level. Photo: Google Maps