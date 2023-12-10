Here are 14 new job openings in Wakefield - ahead of the Christmas period

As the festive season approaches, here are 14 job openings that have become available across the district this week.
From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Now, with Christmas rapidly approaching, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including a housekeeper at Walton Manor, a sandwich artist at Subway and an assistant food buyer for YPO.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career, as winter draws in.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
Here are 14 new job roles in and around Wakefield.
1. Aldi - Store Assistant
£11.40 to £12.30 an hour - Permanent The ideal candidate will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries or ensuring that the shelves are fully stocked with well-presented products. And provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way. Photo: Google Maps
2. Walton Manor
Walton Manor are looking for an experienced housekeeper to join their residential dementia care home in Walton, Wakefield, providing the very best care for all of the residents. Photo: Google Maps - Housekeeper
3. Asda - Store Assistant
£11.11 an hour - Part-time The ideal candidate will be naturally friendly and want to get stuck in and have an enthusiastic approach to learning new skills across different departments. Photo: Google Maps
4. Costa - Barista
£10.70 - £11.70 an hour. The ideal candidate will have a positive outlook, can-do attitude, and bags of personalit passion for delivering excellence in everything you do
The communication skills to strike up a good conversation with our customers daily Photo: Google Maps