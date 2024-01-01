Here are 14 job openings that have become available across the district as we enter 2024.
From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
From waiting tables at a popular Wakefield restaurant to becoming the Head of Fundraising for the Penny Appeal or an Investigative Support Assistant for West Yorkhire Police – any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this new year.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
Here are 14 new job roles in and around Wakefield.
1. JD Sports - Manager
The Wakefield branch is looking for someone who is possession of strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to both inspire and motivate their team.
The ideal candidate will also be passionate about providing excellent levels of customer service and have an in-depth knowledge of the industry as a whole. Photo: Google Maps
2. Nando's - Back of House Team Member
£10.42 an hour - Part-time. The ideal candidate will make guests feel valued and maintain, hand over and close down clean, safe and fully operational workstations. Photo: Google Maps
3. Nuffield Health - Front of House Team Member
£22,755 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The ideal candidate will be in charge of the smooth running of our reception and café areas. They must havce great communication skills and be self-motivated, with plenty of initiative. Photo: Google Maps
4. One Stop - Customer Service Assistant
In this role, the ideal candidate will greet and welcome customers warmly, engaging with them to find out their shopping needs, sell the right products to them and make their shopping experience a great one. Photo: Google Maps