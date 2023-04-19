Here are 14 of the best restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google reviews

Looking for somewhere a little different to eat out this week? These are 14 of the best restaurants in Wakefield, according to your Google reviews, all with more than 4.5 stars out of 5.
We all love to enjoy a meal somewhere other than our own kitchen!
So, if you're looking for something a little different, why not try one of the city's most popular restaurants?
Some of the best restaurants in Wakefield.
2. Jose's Tapas Restaurant
Jose's Tapas Restaurant, Cross Street, Wakefield. Serves authentic Spanish tapas as well as paella and other main meals. Has an average of 4.8 stars out of five from 396 reviews. "First visit to Joses and it didn't disappoint. The service was brilliant and the six dishes we ordered were cooked to perfection. Definitely on our regular restaurant circuit."
3. Qubana
Qubana on Wood Street. Grill-restaurant with innovative cuisine and live entertainment including tribute acts. Average of 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,421 reviews. "Great food. Very polite and friendly service Good choice of food and drink. Lovely surroundings and ambience. Would
4. Iris Restaurant
Iris Restaurant, 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield. A modern British restaurant for carefully sourced steaks and seasonal mains, with a set menu option. Average of 4.7 stars out of 5 with 415 reviews. "Fantastic food! The steak was cooked to perfection! Been a few times, well worth a visit!"