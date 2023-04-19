News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
1 hour ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
1 hour ago What time is PMQs on today?
2 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
2 hours ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2

Here are 14 of the best restaurants in Wakefield, according to Google reviews

Looking for somewhere a little different to eat out this week? These are 14 of the best restaurants in Wakefield, according to your Google reviews, all with more than 4.5 stars out of 5.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

We all love to enjoy a meal somewhere other than our own kitchen!

So, if you're looking for something a little different, why not try one of the city's most popular restaurants?

Some of the best restaurants in Wakefield.

1. restaurant meal.jpg

Some of the best restaurants in Wakefield. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Jose's Tapas Restaurant, Cross Street, Wakefield. Serves authentic Spanish tapas as well as paella and other main meals. Has an average of 4.8 stars out of five from 396 reviews. "First visit to Joses and it didn't disappoint. The service was brilliant and the six dishes we ordered were cooked to perfection. Definitely on our regular restaurant circuit."

2. Jose's Tapas Restaurant

Jose's Tapas Restaurant, Cross Street, Wakefield. Serves authentic Spanish tapas as well as paella and other main meals. Has an average of 4.8 stars out of five from 396 reviews. "First visit to Joses and it didn't disappoint. The service was brilliant and the six dishes we ordered were cooked to perfection. Definitely on our regular restaurant circuit." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Qubana on Wood Street. Grill-restaurant with innovative cuisine and live entertainment including tribute acts. Average of 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,421 reviews. "Great food. Very polite and friendly service Good choice of food and drink. Lovely surroundings and ambience. Would

3. Qubana

Qubana on Wood Street. Grill-restaurant with innovative cuisine and live entertainment including tribute acts. Average of 4.5 stars out of 5 with 1,421 reviews. "Great food. Very polite and friendly service Good choice of food and drink. Lovely surroundings and ambience. Would Photo: s

Photo Sales
Iris Restaurant, 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield. A modern British restaurant for carefully sourced steaks and seasonal mains, with a set menu option. Average of 4.7 stars out of 5 with 415 reviews. "Fantastic food! The steak was cooked to perfection! Been a few times, well worth a visit!"

4. Iris Restaurant

Iris Restaurant, 12 Bull Ring, Wakefield. A modern British restaurant for carefully sourced steaks and seasonal mains, with a set menu option. Average of 4.7 stars out of 5 with 415 reviews. "Fantastic food! The steak was cooked to perfection! Been a few times, well worth a visit!" Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WakefieldGoogle