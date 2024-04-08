Here are 16 new job vacancies in Pontefract and Castleford including Veterinary Assistant and Trainee Bus Driver

From Junction 32 to Pontefract town centre, the district is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and speciality stores.
Over the past two weeks, a wide range of job opportunities have arisen including becoming a barista for Starbucks, a trainee bus driver and a community worker for the local area.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Arriva - Trainee Bus Driver
£11.70 - £14.00 an hour - Part-time, Full-time. The ideal candidate will have been driving for a minimum of 6 months, have no more than 6 points on your licence and have great people skills. Photo: Google Maps
2. Groundwork - Castleford Community Ranger
£23,088 a year - Full-time. The role of Community Ranger will provide support to the existing team with the practical management on three country parks on behalf of the Land Trust as well as creating opportunities and further developing events and activities for the local community. Photo: Google Maps
3. Boots - Pharmacy Dispenser
£12.69 an hour - Permanent, Full-time. Key duties iclude tailoring conversations with every customer to ensure they leave your pharmacy feeling informed and confident about their healthcare needs; delivering the technical aspects of the dispensary whilst ensuring the safe supply of medicines e.g. ordering medicines, labelling, dispensing, endorsing and collection of prescriptions and complying with legal and professional requirements and accepted guidance on professional practice in Boots. Photo: Google Maps
4. Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports - Retail Assistant
£10.90 - £12.00 an hour - Part-time, Full-time. The ideal candidate will represent Ellis Brigham and help to inspire customers to enjoy the outdoors in the best kit for their adventures whilst creating an open and friendly environment in our stores to ensure everyone feels welcome. Photo: Google Maps