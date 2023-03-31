Here are 9 Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pubs that are currently for sale with Rightmove

1 . Hope & Anchor,

The Hope & Anchor on North Baileygate, Pontefract is on the market for £495,000. According to Rightmove: "The current operators are the freeholders and they recently took over the running of the pub after the previous tenant decided against renewing their lease. The Freeholders have done a fantastic renovation of the two flats above the pub, that could be used as holiday lets or potentially as residential dwellings (by obtaining the relevant planning permissions). The outbuilding has also been renovated to house a pizza oven, large kitchen, dry store and on the top floor, a high quality lounge space, currently used as a whisky lounge. There is a large beer garden which has lovely views of the castle ruin." Photo: Rightmove