Here are 9 Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford pubs that are currently for sale with Rightmove

The chance to own a pub may be an aspiration for some, and if you're in Wakefield, there are a few for sale in the district right now.
Pubs have had a hard time of it in the last couple of decades, with record numbers closing, especially since Covid.
So, if you wanted to restore a local pub to its community then here are nine that are currently for sale on Rightmove.
1. Hope & Anchor,
The Hope & Anchor on North Baileygate, Pontefract is on the market for £495,000. According to Rightmove: "The current operators are the freeholders and they recently took over the running of the pub after the previous tenant decided against renewing their lease. The Freeholders have done a fantastic renovation of the two flats above the pub, that could be used as holiday lets or potentially as residential dwellings (by obtaining the relevant planning permissions). The outbuilding has also been renovated to house a pizza oven, large kitchen, dry store and on the top floor, a high quality lounge space, currently used as a whisky lounge. There is a large beer garden which has lovely views of the castle ruin." Photo: Rightmove
2. New Albion
The New Albion on Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield is on the market for £450,000. Rightmove said: "Close to Wakefield city centre; Detached public house on a large plot; Open Plan trade area; Three bedroom owners accommodation; Beer Garden and ample parking; Net sale turnover £250,000 per annum." Photo: Rightmove
3. Former nightclub
A former nightclub on Bank Street, Off Westgate, Wakefield, is on the market for offers in the region of £350,000. "The premises would suit a variety of uses who would benefit from broadly open plan level space with ample of male and female toilet facilities. The site could also benefit from having at least 6 car parking spaces. The accomodation could prove ideal for a place of worship, retail showroom, offices, medical facility, education or recruitment type use." Photo: Rightmove
4. Butchers Arms
The Butchers Arms on Stanley Road, Wakefield is on the market for £350,000. Rightmove describe it as: "Detached free house, open plan trade area, with pub games section, spacious owners accommodation, planning permission to extend to create dining area." Photo: Rightmove