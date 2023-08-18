Here are the some of the best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google reviews

You can enjoy so many great Chinese delights across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

For many a Chinese takeaway is the best indulgent treat there is.

Whether it's a mid-week treat or a Saturday night delight there's never a bad time for a Chinese and there are so many across the district with most people having a firm favourite.

These are the Chinese takeaways across Wakefield with a Google review of four stars or above – in no particular order.

1 . Lucky House 142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews.

2 . Sun Bo 151 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield. Sun Bo has 4 stars.

3 . Happy Choice Cantonese & English Takeaway 221 Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield. Happy Choice has 4 stars.

4 . Kowloon Kowloon Chinese takeaway at 221 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield has 4 stars.