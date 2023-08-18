News you can trust since 1852
Here are the some of the best Chinese takeaways in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google reviews

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

For many a Chinese takeaway is the best indulgent treat there is.

Whether it's a mid-week treat or a Saturday night delight there's never a bad time for a Chinese and there are so many across the district with most people having a firm favourite.

These are the Chinese takeaways across Wakefield with a Google review of four stars or above – in no particular order.

142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews.

1. Lucky House

142 Agbrigg Rd, Wakefield. 4 stars out of a possible 5 of Google Reviews. Photo: s

151 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield. Sun Bo has 4 stars.

2. Sun Bo

151 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Wakefield. Sun Bo has 4 stars. Photo: s

221 Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield. Happy Choice has 4 stars.

3. Happy Choice Cantonese & English Takeaway

221 Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield. Happy Choice has 4 stars. Photo: s

Kowloon Chinese takeaway at 221 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield has 4 stars.

4. Kowloon

Kowloon Chinese takeaway at 221 Batley Rd, Alverthorpe, Kirkhamgate, Wakefield has 4 stars. Photo: s

