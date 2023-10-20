Here are the top 14 'cheap eats' to visit in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

Fancy a nice meal out this weekend but don’t want to break the bank? Here are – of the best ‘cheap eats’ in and around the district.

Hidden on the Tripadvisor website is a tab specifically for ‘cheap eats’.

These are highly recommended restaurants and cafes, that won’t leave you scared to look at the bill.

To find the full list head to the Tripadvisor website and click on restaurants, then click ‘cheap eats’ on the left hand side.

So treat yourself this weekend in one of the best places for a ‘cheap eat’ in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

1 . Bear Kitchen 89-93 Westgate End, Wakefield WF2 9RL England 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 278 reviews.

2 . The Station Bretton Lane Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 173 reviews.

3 . No Manches 10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE 5 stars out of 5 based on 46 reviews.

4 . Cafe 19 Lower Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 1SA 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 147 reviews.