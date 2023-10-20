Here are the top 14 'cheap eats' to visit in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor
Fancy a nice meal out this weekend but don’t want to break the bank? Here are – of the best ‘cheap eats’ in and around the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Hidden on the Tripadvisor website is a tab specifically for ‘cheap eats’.
These are highly recommended restaurants and cafes, that won’t leave you scared to look at the bill.
To find the full list head to the Tripadvisor website and click on restaurants, then click ‘cheap eats’ on the left hand side.
So treat yourself this weekend in one of the best places for a ‘cheap eat’ in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.
1 / 4