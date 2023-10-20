News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best restaurants in Wakefield, that won't break the bank.

Here are the top 14 'cheap eats' to visit in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

Fancy a nice meal out this weekend but don’t want to break the bank? Here are – of the best ‘cheap eats’ in and around the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Hidden on the Tripadvisor website is a tab specifically for ‘cheap eats’.

These are highly recommended restaurants and cafes, that won’t leave you scared to look at the bill.

To find the full list head to the Tripadvisor website and click on restaurants, then click ‘cheap eats’ on the left hand side.

So treat yourself this weekend in one of the best places for a ‘cheap eat’ in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

89-93 Westgate End, Wakefield WF2 9RL England 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 278 reviews.

1. Bear Kitchen

89-93 Westgate End, Wakefield WF2 9RL England 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 278 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Bretton Lane Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 173 reviews.

2. The Station

Bretton Lane Crigglestone, Wakefield WF4 3ER 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 173 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE 5 stars out of 5 based on 46 reviews.

3. No Manches

10 Drury Lane, Wakefield WF1 2TE 5 stars out of 5 based on 46 reviews. Photo: No Manches

Lower Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 1SA 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 147 reviews.

4. Cafe 19

Lower Warrengate, Wakefield WF1 1SA 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 147 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

