Here’s how to get a free doner kebab this weekend - there’s just one catch - you have to be called Donna!

The tasty giveaway has been announced by international vegan food brand Oumph!, to help celebrate the unsung Donnas of the nation, after finding the once-popular name has been in steady decline since the mid-1980s.

All namesakes have to do to get their hands on a scrumptious supply of the brand’s Döner Style Kebab, is join the official Doners for Donnas event on Facebook – an online community set up to champion all things Donna.

The first 100 Donnas to join and submit their details will receive a special doner delivery straight to their door, as well as the chance to win a summer’s supply of the tasty takeaway favourite.

As well as giving something back to the nation’s Donnas, the online event was created by the brand as a place for name-fellows to come together, exchange life stories and experiences, and celebrate all the best things about being a bona fide Donna.

Anders ‘Ankan’ Linden, co-founder, corporate chef, and head of innovation at Oumph! said: “At Oumph! we’re all about sharing great food with others, so this National Kebab Day we wanted to give something back to those unsung Donna heroes, with free doner kebabs up for grabs for anyone lucky enough to share the name.

“As well as bagging yourself a free Oumph! fakeaway feast, you’ll get the chance to meet other Donnas from all over the country as part of an online community, to help put Donna (and doner) firmly back on the map.

All Donnas looking to celebrate National Kebab Day with a free Oumph! doner kebab, can simply join the Doners for Donnas Facebook event hereThe first 100 Donnas to join before midnight on Friday, July 8 will be applicable for the free doner, and all others joining the group will be entered into a prize draw to win a summer’s supply of the takeaway favourite.

T&Cs apply.