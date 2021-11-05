Hickory’s Smokehouse to open its first Yorkshire restaurant in Wakefield - creating 100 jobs

The new restaurant in Horbury will continue the company’s commitment of bringing guests a true slice of Southern Style hospitality and will undergo a refurbishment both inside and out with every aspect being redesigned and transformed.

Set to be the latest addition to the small, privately owned hospitality group, the new Hickory’s Smokehouse restaurant will be at former Marstons pub, The Malt House in Horbury.

Famed for their unique blend of authentic smokehouse classics combined with an inventive drinks and cocktail offering, family-friendly facilities and a relaxed, neighbourhood bar the team say they are ‘beyond excited’ to be opening their first restaurant in the county and are already planning an ‘exciting transformation’ of the Malt House.

This will include a completely new, open kitchen and Chef’s bar, along with dining areas for up to 150 guests.

There will be an array of interesting features including a cinema room for children and a dedicated bar area.

Hickory’s Smokehouse founder Neil McDonnell said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching in West Yorkshire and are really looking forward to meeting with local people and getting to know the neighbourhood.

"Wakefield has been on our wish-list of locations for some time now but as always it was really important to find the right site, so we are delighted to have acquired the Malt House.

Our other restaurants have been embraced wholeheartedly by the local community, so coming to Horbury is genuinely exciting for us all. Our ambition is to create something truly special, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

Along with their significant investment in the new restaurant, Hickory’s has announced they will be creating 100 jobs and will be actively recruiting for passionate chefs, servers, bar tenders and managers.

Managing Director John Welsh said: “We have an amazing in-house training team who really help our team fulfil their potential, whatever their background. For us, it’s all about rewarding our team and creating a culture of success.

"We are passionate about finding local hospitality stars of tomorrow and supporting them in their development.”

Although Hickory’s have not released an official opening date as yet, the refurbishment should be completed in early Spring.