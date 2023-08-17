As part of the football celebrations, Greene King is throwing a party worthy of the final in all of its 900+ Greene King Sport pubs, including the Walnut Tree in Wakefield, The Carleton in Pontefract, and The Singing Chocker in Castleford.

If pub goers turn up to one of the pubs wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, they’ll receive a free drink to enjoy during the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offer will be live between 11am to 2pm on Sunday, August 20, and customers can choose one free drink from a wide selection of options, including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits, and mixers.

If pub goers turn up to one of the pubs wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, they’ll receive a free drink to enjoy during the game.

The giveaway follows new national research, revealing that support for the women’s game has increased year on year.

In July 2022, nearly four in 10 (37%) people could not name a single England female footballer.

However, this month, that number has been reduced to under three in 10 (27%), showing a clear increase in support for the team following the ongoing success of the squad in both the Euros and the current tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle West, Head of Sport Marketing for Greene King said: “The team has performed incredibly over the course of the tournament, and we’re so excited for the final against Spain this Sunday.

“This is the first time any England football team has been in a World Cup final since 1966 so we want to throw the ultimate celebration in all of our 900+ sport pubs.

“We’re asking fans to head to their local Greene King Sport pub and show their colours in support of the team, literally – all you need to do is wear England colours, kit or face paint and you can grab yourself a free drink.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get behind the team and continue to boost the profile of women’s sport in the UK, so join us for the ultimate party this weekend.”