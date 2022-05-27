Huge Vegan Extravaganza comes to Leeds

Over 80 stalls showcasing the best of vegan lifestyle

Over 80 fantastic stalls showcasing the best of the vegan lifestyle will feature at the Yorkshire Vegan Festival from Vegan Events UK at Leeds Kirkgate Market on Sunday 12th June 2022. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or looking to go vegan, this event has everything you could possibly need all under one roof.

Yorkshire Vegan Festival provides a one-stop shop for vegan products, with numerous stalls providing everything you could need including vegan toiletries, fashion, food, pet products, jewellery, shoes, makeup and so much more.

If you are looking for an event with lots of new products and delicious food that you simply cannot buy at the supermarket, natural and organic skin care and cosmetics, ethical and environmental clothing, a day packed full of educational and inspirational charities and organisations, or simply a market with no need for label-checking, which is also family friendly with FREE entry for children under 16… you’ve come to the right place!

Lots of delicious food

Caterers include authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine from House of Habesha, Greek Vegan Deli, Michael’s Caribbean Storehouse, vegan vfish and chips from There’s No Catch, and VDogs will be selling their irresistible range of vegan hotdogs.

Stalls include For the Love of Earth, providing a range of homemade eco-friendly products for your body and home, and fashion from Vegan Slogans.

There will be a stall selling Bo's Book, a new vegan cookbook that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes (for both dogs and humans!) with all the profits going to help needy dogs at animal welfare and education charity Miracle's Mission.

Also exhibiting is the ultimate vegan food and camping experience happening in June 2023 – VFest UK. This brand new upbeat event features exciting headline acts, yoga, family entertainment, fun shows, international speakers, stalls, global food caterers and much more.

Amongst the charities and not-for-profit organisations attending is Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the needs of neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more animals onto the streets. It also rehabilitates and re-homes dogs in need, often with disabilities, from its UK rescue base. 100% of any proceeds will go directly to animal welfare charities as the festival is fully volunteer run.