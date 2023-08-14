The redevelopment of The Black Bull at Midgley is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and Bradford born-and-bred Tony Lumb, who

has 12 other pubs across Yorkshire including The Blue Bell in Pontefract.

The revamp promises to transform the semi-derelict inn into a great quality pub serving superb food and drink, scheduled to reopen in late October, creating at least 30 new jobs.

The Black Bull on Bar Lane is set for a £650,000 refurb.

The project will install bi-fold doors opening onto a covered 60-seater terrace. With heating and lighting, it will provide space for alfresco eating and drinking throughout the year.

A dramatic makeover will completely refurbish the inside of the pub with stylish traditional décor incorporating heritage colours, classic fabrics and leather-covered button-backed seating along with contemporary touches, such as modern lighting and artwork.

The design will retain features like a former open truss-ceilinged barn in the middle of the building and bring three fireplaces back into use and a new wooden bar will be built in the heart of the pub.

The new layout will include a spacious bar area for drinks and socialising, a comfortable lounge accommodating informal dining and a dining room seating 120 people.

Artists impression: A dramatic makeover will completely refurbish the inside of the pub to a high standard.

Tony and The Black Bull’s new licensee Sean Womack, aim to restore the pub’s reputation for food and bring something new to the area.

They are refitting the kitchen and installing an authentic wood-fired pizza oven imported from Italy as well as a state-of-the-art chicken rotisserie. The kitchen will have an open pass, allowing guests to share in the theatre of seeing the chefs in action.

The Black Bull will serve an extensive menu spanning pub favourites, tapas and à la carte specials and catering for all occasions, from light lunches and afternoon teas with homemade cakes to celebration dinners.

A children’s menu, weekend breakfasts and Sunday roasts are also on the cards. Wherever possible, dishes will be made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients.

the pub's new licensee Sean Womack.

Tony and Sean want The Black Bull to be known for its drinks, too. Their extensive selection will range from craft beers and Yorkshire cask ales to cocktails and barista quality coffee.

Tony said: “The Black Bull is a very well-known pub and was much loved in its heyday.

"It’s been sad to see it shut for so long. Local residents have been desperate for it to reopen. We’ve already received inquiries for Christmas bookings and

reservations for parties in 2024.

"We want The Black Bull to be a pub with something for everyone to enjoy, and we’re giving it the works. We can’t wait to open the doors and welcome people back.”

Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs & Bars’ operations director for Yorkshire, said: “The Black Bull is a huge pub and this is a massive project, which was knocked back by the pandemic and its fallout.

"We’re excited to be finally breaking ground and working with Tony to bring The Black Bull back to life. He has an excellent track record for running outstanding Yorkshire pubs. With Tony and Sean at the reins,