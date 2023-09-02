News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Here are some of the best places to get a bacon sandwich, in honour of International Bacon Day, in the district.Here are some of the best places to get a bacon sandwich, in honour of International Bacon Day, in the district.
Here are some of the best places to get a bacon sandwich, in honour of International Bacon Day, in the district.

International Bacon Day: Where to buy the best bacon butties in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

In honour of International Bacon Day today (Saturday), here are fourteen of the best places across Wakefield to grab a delicous bacon sandwich – according to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

Whether you call it a butty, a muffin, a cob or a roll – bacon between bread has become a national staple.

Add ketchup or brown sauce, upgrade with an egg or a hash brown or just eat it plain – the classic sandwich has become a favourite among Brits everywhere.

In celebration of International Bacon Day, which takes place today (September 2), here are 14 of the best places to treat yourself to a bacon butty throughout the district, according to Google Reviews.

4.7 stars out of 5, based on 122 Google Reviews. 448 Leeds Rd, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2JB

1. Jack in a box

4.7 stars out of 5, based on 122 Google Reviews. 448 Leeds Rd, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2JB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.7 stars out of 5, based on 171 Google Reviews. 1, Avondale Way, off Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7QU

2. Bailey's

4.7 stars out of 5, based on 171 Google Reviews. 1, Avondale Way, off Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7QU Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.6 stars out of 5, based on 110 Google Reviews. 20 Bondgate, Pontefract WF8 2JJ

3. Busy Bees Cafe

4.6 stars out of 5, based on 110 Google Reviews. 20 Bondgate, Pontefract WF8 2JJ Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4.8 stars out of 5, based on 197 Google Reviews. 52 Baghill Ln, Pontefract WF8 2HB

4. Ozzy's

4.8 stars out of 5, based on 197 Google Reviews. 52 Baghill Ln, Pontefract WF8 2HB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleWakefield