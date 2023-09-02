International Bacon Day: Where to buy the best bacon butties in Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

In honour of International Bacon Day today (Saturday), here are fourteen of the best places across Wakefield to grab a delicous bacon sandwich – according to Google Reviews.

Whether you call it a butty, a muffin, a cob or a roll – bacon between bread has become a national staple.

Add ketchup or brown sauce, upgrade with an egg or a hash brown or just eat it plain – the classic sandwich has become a favourite among Brits everywhere.

In celebration of International Bacon Day, which takes place today (September 2), here are 14 of the best places to treat yourself to a bacon butty throughout the district, according to Google Reviews.

1 . Jack in a box 4.7 stars out of 5, based on 122 Google Reviews. 448 Leeds Rd, Outwood, Wakefield WF1 2JB Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Bailey's 4.7 stars out of 5, based on 171 Google Reviews. 1, Avondale Way, off Thornes Ln, Wakefield WF2 7QU Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Busy Bees Cafe 4.6 stars out of 5, based on 110 Google Reviews. 20 Bondgate, Pontefract WF8 2JJ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Ozzy's 4.8 stars out of 5, based on 197 Google Reviews. 52 Baghill Ln, Pontefract WF8 2HB Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales