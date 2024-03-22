Introducing the ‘Le Petit Cookie’ – the exquisite new chocolate cookie from Lu.

Bursting with luxuriously rich, chunky, chocolate chips, this sumptuous biscuit is set to be loved by all cookie connoisseurs.

Le Petit Cookie promises to be a delight for the tastebuds, as the perfect balance of generous chocolate chips and golden, crunchy base, gives an opulent Ooh la la feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Le Petit Cookie is delicious enough to want to show off, and available in a pack that is big enough to share, so you can proudly enjoy it with family and friends for a perfect moment of togetherness.

Le Petit Cookie is available in UK supermarkets from March, as the latest in the collection from the French biscuit brand LU, made using quality ingredients, and inspired by the brand’s beginnings from a traditional rural French bakery from more than a century ago.

From the delicate lemon flavour of Le Petit Citron, the crunchy, cinnamon delights of Le Petit Biscotte, to the buttery brilliance of Le Petit Beurre, each LU biscuit combines love and passion in every bite, ensuring there’s something special for every taste.

Kelly Lawrence, Brand Manager for LU at Mondelēz International says: ‘We’re thrilled to be launching our first ever cookie with the new Le Petit Cookie. We wanted to create a new cookie that was iconic in its field, combining chunky chocolate chips with a classic, crunchy, golden base, and this Le Petit Cookie has done just that - we’ve not spared on the key ingredients of choc or crunch, so there really is nothing petit, about Le Petit Cookie!’