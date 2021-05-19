'It's in the wrong place': Opposition mounts against mystery Castleford drive-thru

Proposals for a diner to be located in Bridge Street car park in Castleford, close to Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, emerged three weeks ago.

The applicants claimed, unusually, that they've no idea who might occupy the drive-thru, saying only that they've been in talks with a number of potential operators.

But of 103 people who've registered comments with Wakefield Council about the plans, 94 have said they're against the move.

Among critics of the scheme is Castleford councillor Tony Wallis, who said the scheme could result in a "significant loss of parking space".

Coun Wallis said: "The development will add to traffic problems at the existing entrance and exit to the car park.

"While this application does have positives - it enhances the present view of the area, it brings jobs, it places a drive thru in the town centre, it improves pedestrian links from the car park to the town centre - these are not enough to overcome the negatives.

"While I am generally in favour of a drive-thru in the town centre, this proposed one is in the wrong place. It will cause traffic management and parking problems."

The applicants say the venture would create around 20 jobs and a "number of social benefits".

They also claim the drive-thru would make "efficient use of previously developed land".

But one anonymous objector, in their comment to the council said: "The town doesn't have enough parking as it is to satisfy peak demand on market days and this will further reduce spaces and demand - along with adding more traffic to a road that struggles as it is.

"This will further impact places like the indoor market and all of the other independent food & drink establishments - owned by locals and employing locals."

Another said: "We have enough junk food stores in Castleford. We do not need more.

"Instead, build a medical centre with a dentist which are extremely badly required."