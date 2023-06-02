It's National Fish and Chip Day! Here are some of the best spots for a chippy tea in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to you
There are few things finer than Britain's national dish fish and chips, so there is little wonder that it has its own special day.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Today we celebrate National Fish and Chip Day and the district has a number of fish and chip shops offering some of the best in Yorkshire.
We asked you where you think the best place is to get a tasty portion of the classic dish and there were many recommendations.
Here are just a few! (In no particular order)
Page 1 of 5