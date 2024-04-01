Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including Warburtons baker and graphic designer

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.
A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a 111 call handler or as a receptionist for a popular Wakefield dentist.
Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.
All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.
1. Advance Dental Care - Dental Receptionist
£13,762.52 - £30,000.00 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The ideal candidate will offer a warm welcome to every patient, setting the tone for a positive experience; manage patient information and paperwork with a keen eye for detail and accuracy and deliver exceptional customer service, addressing any questions or concerns with empathy and professionalism. Photo: Google Maps
2. Warburtons - Baker
£609.39 a week - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have the ability to work in a safe manner and consider the safety of others; have a good attention to detail with a firm focus on Quality and Health & Safety and be able to adapt well to change and undertake a variety of activities across our operation. Photo: Google Maps
3. Stratstone Mercedes - Workshop Supervisor
Full-time. The successful candidate will assist in maintaining progress information against job allocation ensure all appropriate paperwork is completed to standard and passed on to the relevant teams; advise team members in dealing with technical and job-related problems and coach the workshop apprentices as and when required. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Administrative Assistant
£22,383 a year - Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will provide a welcome to the patients who are in contact with the department and be responsible for designated clerical duties in the department. Photo: Google Maps