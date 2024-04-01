Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.
Here are a range of jobs currently on offer across Wakefield.

Jobs in West Yorkshire: Here are 14 new job openings across Wakefield including Warburtons baker and graphic designer

Here are 14 job openings that have become available across Wakefield this week.
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Apr 2024, 09:00 BST

From Trinity Walk to The Ridings, Wakefield is a shopping hotspot – filled with retail stores, restaurants and specialty stores.

A wide range of exciting job opportunities have now arisen including working as a 111 call handler or as a receptionist for a popular Wakefield dentist.

Any one of these roles could be perfect for someone looking for a fresh career this spring.

All jobs listed can be found on Indeed.

£13,762.52 - £30,000.00 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The ideal candidate will offer a warm welcome to every patient, setting the tone for a positive experience; manage patient information and paperwork with a keen eye for detail and accuracy and deliver exceptional customer service, addressing any questions or concerns with empathy and professionalism.

1. Advance Dental Care - Dental Receptionist

£13,762.52 - £30,000.00 a year - Permanent, Part-time. The ideal candidate will offer a warm welcome to every patient, setting the tone for a positive experience; manage patient information and paperwork with a keen eye for detail and accuracy and deliver exceptional customer service, addressing any questions or concerns with empathy and professionalism. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£609.39 a week - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have the ability to work in a safe manner and consider the safety of others; have a good attention to detail with a firm focus on Quality and Health & Safety and be able to adapt well to change and undertake a variety of activities across our operation.

2. Warburtons - Baker

£609.39 a week - Permanent, Full-time. The successful candidate will have the ability to work in a safe manner and consider the safety of others; have a good attention to detail with a firm focus on Quality and Health & Safety and be able to adapt well to change and undertake a variety of activities across our operation. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Full-time. The successful candidate will assist in maintaining progress information against job allocation ensure all appropriate paperwork is completed to standard and passed on to the relevant teams; advise team members in dealing with technical and job-related problems and coach the workshop apprentices as and when required.

3. Stratstone Mercedes - Workshop Supervisor

Full-time. The successful candidate will assist in maintaining progress information against job allocation ensure all appropriate paperwork is completed to standard and passed on to the relevant teams; advise team members in dealing with technical and job-related problems and coach the workshop apprentices as and when required. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
£22,383 a year - Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will provide a welcome to the patients who are in contact with the department and be responsible for designated clerical duties in the department.

4. The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust - Administrative Assistant

£22,383 a year - Fixed term contract. The successful candidate will provide a welcome to the patients who are in contact with the department and be responsible for designated clerical duties in the department. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:JobsWakefieldWest YorkshireWarburtonsTrinity Walk