Karen Wright: A busy month of demonstrations and chat

Karen at the Rhubarb Festival

The beginning of the month saw me up in Glasgow, spending a whole week speaking at the Scottish Event Campus as part of the team representing the Caravan and Motorhome Club. It was so good to meet so many Scottish club members and chat with them about their travel plans as well as get suggestions for great places to visit and good hearty Scottish food to cook.

I had a few days back at home in Wakefield to reset myself and prepare for yet another Caravan and Motorhome Show this time down at the NEC in Birmingham. It was Shrove Tuesday whilst I was there, so I was on pancake flipping duty along with TV presenter Matt Allwright. We had such a laugh and made a great team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, it was the famous Wakefield Rhubarb Festival too and I returned home from the NEC on Friday morning, had a quick change of outfit and headed into town to give a talk for the Our Year 24 initiative in the afternoon. No rest for the wicked as the saying goes and after the talk it was straight back home again to prepare my ingredients for my demos in the Rhubarb Chef marquee which took place on the Saturday and Sunday mornings.

My demos went down a storm, I cooked three dishes, a rhubarb curry, a rhubarb crumble and a recipe from my book Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey which I managed to squeeze some rhubarb into! We offered tasters and everything was devoured! The Saturday afternoon of the festival saw me helping to serve rhubarb curries, sausage rolls and crumbles down at the Red Shed as it was a venue on the Official Rhubarb Trail. Again, we were packed and sold out quickly.