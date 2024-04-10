Karen Wright: A dish that will transform any gloomy day and have you dreaming of summertime and holidays

Souvlaki which are Greek kebabs

I absolutely love it and I am trying new things every day. So far, I have only made main meals in it, but it can do so much more including baking which I am very keen to investigate.

I think the best thing about my air fryer is the speed at which it cooks everything, which means that I am saving money by not using my regular oven as often and it is also easier to keep clean. The cooking drawer is large but can be partitioned off to make two smaller sections each of which can be used separately, together, or can be set to cook at different temperatures and times but will synchronise to ensure both sections finish cooking at the same time, it is so very clever!

The first thing I made using the two-section technique was Hunters Chicken with little roasted potatoes. Hunters chicken is a pub classic: a chicken breast wrapped in bacon and topped with BBQ sauce and a bit of cheese. The next thing I cooked using the same technique was salmon filets topped with a Cajun spice rub and in the other section I made lovely roasted root vegetables. I think the air fryer can be a healthier option too as I only needed about a tablespoon of oil to cook the vegetables.

I have used the full-sized drawer to cook one of my all-time favourite dishes, Souvlaki, which are Greek kebabs! To make this dish I cut up some pork shoulder steaks and marinated the meat in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard and oregano. I threaded the meat onto metal skewers and cooked them for about ten minutes. Then I added some par boiled potatoes and poured the leftover marinade over everything before cooking the whole lot for another twenty minutes.