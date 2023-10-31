Karen Wright: A great week at the show meeting people

Last week I spent the whole week at the NEC in Birmingham at the Caravan and Motorhome Show and I was working in my capacity as a Club Ambassador for the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Karen and Matt Allwright at the Caravan and Motorhome show

As usual I took along a showstopper cake which was cut and served by myself and Matt Allwright who as well as being a super busy television presenter is also a member of the club and was headlining on members days along with the gorgeous Annabelle Croft former tennis star who is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing. Annabelle is a member of the club too. Also, my new friend Siobhan Daniels, former TV journalist and now author of the book Retirement Rebel and pro age campaigner was on stage telling her remarkable story and cooking along with me as I prepared samples from my book Meals on the Move for club members to try.

I had a slot on the main Inspiration Theatre stage too and I talked about my book, how it came to pass and the inspiration behind the stories and recipes contained in it. The book was available for signing in the official bookstore which was hosted by local independent bookseller Wyre Forest Books. I really enjoyed meeting so many people who were interested in my story and who very kindly purchased copies.

I had a wonderful time in every aspect, mainly working with Caravan and Motorhome Club staff who were on hand to assist both existing members and potential new members with any questions they might have. We have a fantastic team, and I was thrilled to be part of it all. I also had a test drive in one of the motorhomes that were available for members to try out. I successfully managed to drive slalom style around the cones on the test circuit and out on the open road. I feel more confident now and next time we go away in a motorhome I will be taking my turn in the driving seat.