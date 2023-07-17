Karen Wright: Book projects are coming on in earnest

Mushroom bourguignon by Karen Wright

Our small garden was a wilderness and the house felt dusty and full of cobwebs. By the time we had emptied the motorhome and brought everything indoors I felt quite overwhelmed with how cluttered everything felt. It is so easy to feel that way when there is so much going on or things to do. I decided to approach everything in small steps and just do a section of the tasks each day. It might have taken me a week to square everything up, but it was much less stressful than trying to ‘build Rome in a day’ - my house is nothing like Rome of course but you know what I mean!

Things are moving quite fast with my book, or should I say books! The book I am publishing myself – Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey - that follows my European tour is just about ready to go to print, so I am looking forward to it being ready to sell in early Autumn. It looks very bright and colorful and has so many photographs, with thirty recipes and a diary entry for each day. I am in the early stages of organising small intimate book launches in and around Wakefield to promote it, which will include tasters! Watch this space!

However, this is not the only book project that I’ve been doing behind the scenes. I am also involved in a book called The Social Kitchen, which is available to pre-order now and which will be published on 31 August. Published by Meze in Sheffield, this book is a compilation of recipes written by different social media foodies. We each have three recipes in the book and I chose my three recipes from my Meals on the Move book to give people a taster of what is to come. I selected some of my favourites: mushroom bourguignon, provencal chicken and bratwurst with stoemp. If you want to pre-order the Social Kitchen, you can do so by visiting this website: https://mezepublishing.co.uk/product/pre-order-the-social-kitchen/. Use the code KAREN at checkout so they will know to credit the sale to me. This photo is my delicious mushroom dish!