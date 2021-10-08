Karen Wright: Celebrating Silver Sunday with ‘fabulous’ carvery then dancing

Karen enjoys Silver Sunday

Silver Sunday provides an opportunity for local authorities, charities, community groups, private, voluntary and public organisations to promote what they already do to relieve social isolation and loneliness among older people.

For the first time we celebrated in Wakefield with lots of things happening throughout the day. The events were mainly centred around The Ridings shopping centre.

There were over 35 groups and organisations present. Sessions included a seated exercise and stretching session. I also spotted a group playing indoor bowls and there was a Theatre Royal workshop, music and dancing.

After enjoying a fabulous carvery lunch in Ruby Loos, I decided to go down to the Yard at the bottom of the Ridings as I had seen there was to be a tea dance. I was astonished when I got down there to hear the music was being provided DJ-style by two of my mates from 5 Towns Radio, Phil and Simon. I soon worked off my lunch, dancing my heart out to the tunes. I worked up quite a sweat, that’s for sure!

When I was walking around the shopping centre, quite a number of readers approached me to introduce themselves and tell me they enjoyed reading my column every week. How lovely! First there was Pam and then Eileen. Eileen told me she likes most of my recipes but was keen to explain she doesn’t like cheese. She asked me to bear that in mind when I am deciding which recipes to share!

I don’t have the space to share a recipe with you this week but I am on my travels again soon, heading up to Scotland. I shall be on the lookout for something with a Highland twist to include in my column once I get back home again.

Which dishes do you associate with Scotland? These spring to my mind – neeps and tatties, whisky cream, cranachan and Cullen skink, to name just a few.

I was just thinking, I got rid of my kilt years ago… But I am partial to a bit of tartan…Maybe I will treat myself to one for the winter!