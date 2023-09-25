News you can trust since 1852
Karen Wright: Celebrating with a favourite tasty meal

September is birthday month in our family, so it is always a busy time trying to get together to celebrate. It is impossible to be in two or three places at once but thanks to technology we can always manage to speak face to face and share the celebrations somehow.
By Karen Wright
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Tasty sausage and mash was the birthday request
Tasty sausage and mash was the birthday request

Last weekend it was my husband John’s birthday, my granddaughter Silke’s birthday and her dad Finn’s birthday plus my cousin Anne, who I have not seen for years, was having a seventieth party too. Silke lives in Brighton so this year we celebrated over a facetime chat as we had decided to accept the invitation to Anne’s party.

The party was held in the Hayloft at Farmer Copley's, and it was a perfect room for the event. Light and airy with those big circular tables with white cloths, sparkling glassware and a buffet that was second to none. I was really pleased we were invited, and we had a long overdue catchup with my cousins from my father’s side of the family.

My husband didn’t fancy going out for his birthday this year and instead asked if I could make him one of his favourite meals: the classic sausage and mash. I was more than happy to oblige but I did want to jazz it up a bit and make it a bit snazzier for his special day. We called at Blacker Hall Farm shop as they had a ‘sausage deal weekend’ and I bought Cumberland sausages as well as a bottle of Yorkshire stout and a couple of huge portobello mushrooms.

I wanted to serve the sausages and mash with a rich, dark gravy so this is what I did. I browned the sausages in a little oil and then removed them to a plate. I sliced up an onion and added it to the pan, cooking the onion on a low heat to start the caramelisation process, which gives super flavour. Then I chopped up the mushrooms and added them to the pan, allowing them to wilt down and offer up their dark juices. I sprinkled over a tablespoon of flour and then stirred in a dollop of wholegrain mustard. After cooking this for a minute, I poured in half the bottle of stout and simmered this for a couple of minutes. I then returned the sausages to the pan for a further ten minutes. Then I seasoned everything with salt and pepper and served the sausage and gravy over creamy mashed potato. It was dark, rich and brooding, delicious and very autumnal!

