Karen Wright: Celebrating with a favourite tasty meal

Tasty sausage and mash was the birthday request

Last weekend it was my husband John’s birthday, my granddaughter Silke’s birthday and her dad Finn’s birthday plus my cousin Anne, who I have not seen for years, was having a seventieth party too. Silke lives in Brighton so this year we celebrated over a facetime chat as we had decided to accept the invitation to Anne’s party.

The party was held in the Hayloft at Farmer Copley's, and it was a perfect room for the event. Light and airy with those big circular tables with white cloths, sparkling glassware and a buffet that was second to none. I was really pleased we were invited, and we had a long overdue catchup with my cousins from my father’s side of the family.

My husband didn’t fancy going out for his birthday this year and instead asked if I could make him one of his favourite meals: the classic sausage and mash. I was more than happy to oblige but I did want to jazz it up a bit and make it a bit snazzier for his special day. We called at Blacker Hall Farm shop as they had a ‘sausage deal weekend’ and I bought Cumberland sausages as well as a bottle of Yorkshire stout and a couple of huge portobello mushrooms.

