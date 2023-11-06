Karen Wright: Christmas is looming with cakes en masse

Someone asked me recently what my favourite meal was, and I couldn’t for the life of me choose one!

Traditional chicken and mushroom pie

There are so many different cooking styles these days unlike when I was growing up in Featherstone where the norm for our family was the very traditional meat and two veg meal that was cooked from scratch by my mum. Sometimes that is all I fancy nowadays too. Especially as winter draws in and we crave comfort food, the thoughts of braising steak in gravy with mashed potatoes; pork chops with apple sauce, carrots and peas; bangers and mash or pie and peas are upper most in my mind.

I made a lovely pie to enjoy on bonfire night. We didn’t go out anywhere this year but all the same it is nice to mark occasions that we remember with fondness. I made a chicken and mushroom pie using leftover cooked chicken and adding mushrooms and leeks and cream to the mix. I made a simple shortcrust pastry using 200g plain flour and 100g diced butter, a pinch of salt and one beaten egg. I always wrap my pastry in clingfilm and chill it in the fridge for 30 minutes before rolling it out. It is also important that your filling is cold when you assemble a pie and I always chill the whole thing again before baking in a very hot oven.

I have been busy with Christmas cakes too and in one week I made fifteen cakes in various sizes from massive twelve inches to tiny four inches. It is good to get them done by the end of October so that you have plenty of time to feed them on a regular basis with some booze of your choice (brandy, whisky or rum work very well).