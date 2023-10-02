Karen wright: Enjoying breakfast at new Bob and Berts

Bob and Berts have opened a new shop in Wakefield

Next week I will be at the NEC in Brimingham all week at the Caravan and Motorhome Show. I will be chatting with Matt Allwright on members’ day plus presenting on the Inspiration stage, chatting about my book and the thirty-day motorhome tour that inspired me to write it. I will also be taking a large showstopper cake to display and then cut and share, so much to look forward to!

Closer to home I have been busy in Wakefield. I recently hosted an event in the Ridings where I met many readers of this column which was smashing. I was promoting my book and cooking recipes from it. What a fantastic day that was! If you want to order a copy of Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey, you can visit my website www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk or purchase it on Amazon.

A new café has opened in Wakefield called Bob & Berts, and I was invited along to try it out. I visited on Sunday morning and although it was quite early, it was already busy. Located in the Trinity shopping area of Wakefield, it is easy to spot with a huge blue and yellow deck chair outside. The company was founded in 2013 in Northern Ireland but now they have moved over the water with stores opening in England and Scotland.

I was famished when I went in as I had purposely not eaten before I set off to go into town. Bob & Berts serve all day breakfasts, light bites, burgers, shakes, smoothies, and great coffee - their catch phrase is ‘Proper Coffee – Great Grub’. I ordered ‘Bob’s Famous Fry’ and a cappuccino and John chose Berts Breakfast Muffin with a latte. Cooked on demand, the food and drinks were top notch and we both cleared our plates in no time. The menu has great vegan and gluten free options too, plus the guys in there are from Northern Ireland so you get to hear that lovely accent when you place your order.