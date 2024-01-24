Karen Wright: Enjoying fine food on my first ever cruise

The spectacular brisket of beef

One thing led to another, and lo and behold here I am bobbing along on the ocean waves. It is a completely new experience for me but one I am very much enjoying.

We sailed from Southampton and, after sailing for two days, are currently near the tip of Portugal. The sun has finally peeped out from behind the clouds.

We have an amazing balcony cabin and we can’t wait to be sitting outside taking in the winter sun as we approach the Canary Islands.

Our itinerary takes us to Madeira, all the Canary Islands then home via Cadiz and Lisbon. So far, the cruise has ticked every box.

There’s so many restaurants and entertainment venues - it’s absolutely mind boggling at first as you try to get to grips with where everything is without getting totally lost.

Of course my favourite aspect of the cruise has to be the food. There are an abundance of restaurants from ultra fancy to street food and everything in between. My mum really enjoys sitting down to a table with a crisp white linen cloth, sparkling cutlery and glassware so that is what we do in the evenings. However, for breakfast and lunch we do our own thing and my intention is to try as many different places and cuisines as possible.

Last night I chose brisket of beef served with a jus, creamed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, with a spoon of horseradish sauce on the side. It was spectacular and, with a plate of cheese and biscuits and a glass of port to finish with, I was in my element.

I’m looking forward to our shore days to visit some new and exciting places. Of course, one of my top priorities is trying out some local specialities: for example, in Madeira I will be seeking out some of those delicious pasteis de nata and in the Canaries I’ll definitely be trying some of those salty Canarian potatoes served with a spicy sauce.