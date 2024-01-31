Karen Wright: Hanging out with my new cruise buddies

It is a fact that wherever you travel in the world you are likely to meet someone you know or at least someone from your hometown. I recognised a Wakefield accent in the dining room a few days ago and couldn’t resist introducing myself and getting acquainted. Now we are bosom cruise buddies and really enjoy hanging out together. My new pals, Christine, Brian and Heather Shaw, are great fun and very active. They persuaded me to brave a dip in the sea and I was so thankful that I did. The water was turquoise and as clear as a bell and, once I got over the initial chill, it was absolutely wonderful. I felt totally rejuvenated afterwards and was ready for the next activity, which was an afternoon nap!!! That evening we met up in the grand atrium before heading to one of the many restaurants to share an evening meal together.