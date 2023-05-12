Karen Wright: "I feel that I am just getting started..."
Now I am at the ripe old age of 65 I get asked if I am winding down into retirement any time soon.
The answer is a big fat NO!
I feel that I am just getting started and my life in the work area has never been brighter.
As I flick through my diary each week I am often struck by the diversity of my engagements.
I might be booked as a speaker or I might be hosting a baking workshop; I might be preparing for a food festival, chatting on the radio or doing a spot of filming.
Last week my diary told me that I was cutting the ribbon at a cake shop relaunch - there’s a first time for everything!
How exciting! A real shop that sells all things cake and baking-related, plus freshly made bakes and, of course, this is where you can place an order for a bespoke celebration cake.
The shop has been established for years as the Candied Peel Cake Shop and was owned by Stephen.
Now it has been rebranded as The Farsley Cake Company, and my friend Wendy has joined Stephen and they will run the shop together.
I took my cardboard friend Paul Hollywood with me as I thought he would enjoy a day out. In fact, he is fast becoming my plus one, he has started to tag on wherever I may go.
‘Paul’ always raises a smile and he is always up for a photo opportunity but we rarely get a handshake!
As the month of May goes galloping by, my mind is already ahead of me and I am getting organised for my long-awaited motorhome tour to Europe.
Like the Boy Scouts I try to ‘be prepared’ and get everything I need sorted well ahead of time.
I have all the paperwork in place: the ferries, the campsites and the insurance. I have booked everything through the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s overseas programme.
Well they booked it for me, which as a member, is all part of the service and is so brilliant and very reassuring.
I have even started to dig out some summer clothes - nothing flashy as campsite etiquette is very laid back and relaxed. Time to start packing!