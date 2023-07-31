Karen Wright: Keeping the branches of our family strong

Karen with her mum visiting family in Swansea

It is over 80 years now since she left Swansea, but she has managed to stay in touch with her family in Wales over all those decades by visiting, writing and telephoning. Of course, as the years have gone by so have many members of the family, but she still has a clutch of first cousins in Swansea who are hale and hearty.

Last week we took a coach holiday from Wakefield to Swansea with Caledonian. Mum wanted to see the city, all her personal landmarks and of course get together with her cousins and this seemed a perfect way to manage it.

After travelling on Monday, we had three full days in the resort. Tuesday and Thursday had arranged coach excursions and Wednesday was a free day to do as we pleased. Once we had unpacked and rested a little on the first evening, we went down to have a drink in the bar and then to enjoy our dinner. The other guests were all in a very jolly mood and we quickly made friends. I was especially thrilled when one lady approached me and asked if I was ‘Karen’. I confirmed that I was, and she went on to explain she was from Wakefield and always reads my column. Her name was Margaret and she was travelling with her husband Brian, we all hit it off right away.