Karen Wright: Looking forward to an action-packed weekend ahead in the Rhubarb Triangle

Some of the rhubarb dishes on offer to sample.

When I was explaining the story behind my traybake, I said ‘I live in the rhubarb triangle’ to which Noel Fielding, the host of the show, responded ‘you live in a triangle?’

Thankfully Paul was there to back me up that the Rhubarb Triangle is a real thing and he explained what it was all about.

In Wakefield we celebrate beautiful rhubarb every February by hosting the amazing Rhubarb Festival.

This year it starts on Friday 16th February and there’s so much planned.

There are stalls all around the precinct plus events taking place in marquees in the bull ring and a ‘rhubarb’ trail where you can try all manner of rhubarb food and drink.

There are comedy events happening too on the Friday and Saturday evenings.

There is really something for everyone to enjoy and I can’t wait!

I’ll be doing lots of different things throughout the weekend. On the Friday afternoon I will be giving a talk in the marquee and I’ll be doing cooking demos at 11am on the Saturday and Sunday mornings.

For all those interested in vegan food, there is going to be a vegan fair on the Sunday afternoon in The Ridings Shopping Centre.

I’ll be demonstrating some great vegan recipes that really showcase rhubarb.

If the idea of trying some rhubarb curry and crumble (not on the same plate!) sounds up your street, come on down to The Red Shed on Saturday afternoon.

You will find me there helping out, and enjoying a plate full of delicious rhubarb treats too!