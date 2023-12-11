Karen Wright: New book is ideal present for everyone

I am finally all ready for Christmas, the tree has been looking resplendent for the last two weeks and is still holding its own. All my presents are wrapped up and most of my food shopping has been done too.

Meals on the Move has been a labour of love

As you know I have been cooking and freezing as many elements as possible of the Christmas dinner too. The only thing left to do nearer to the big day is to make a final batch of mince pies and a couple of slabs of focaccia and I will be all set and ready to rumble.

These last few months have been very hectic for me, and I have been running around from place to place promoting Meals on the Move, which is the book that I published in September.

Writing it was a labour of love, which I managed to do during June when I was on a motorhome trip in Europe.

Writing a book was not something that I had on my bucket list but so many people have asked me if I would consider writing one, I decided to give it a go.

The book is not just a recipe book (although there are 30 easy ones in there) it is also a travel diary where I journal each day's events.

I tried to make notes of everything that I was seeing, how I was feeling and what I was thinking, and I wove everything into my book. Now when I read it, it transports me right back to that magical month of June.

We visited a few very amazing places on the trip. My favourite was Venice, I could not believe my eyes when I saw the canals and the gondolas for the very first time, next up was Florence, oh what an amazing sight for sore eyes, the majesty of the buildings and the hustle and bustle of an iconic city.

I also really enjoyed visiting Vinci, where the genius Leonardo da Vinci was brought up.

Of course, there were many more places I loved, and I hope my book does them all justice.

Many people have bought the book as a present as it does make the perfect gift for both foodies and keen travellers. The photographs alone are amazing, and I took them all on my phone, I didn’t have a photographer on the trip!

Meals on the Move is available on my website www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk or on Amazon.