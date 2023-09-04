The book invites readers to climb aboard the motorhome and share my 30-day campsite journey through France, Italy, and Switzerland. It is a lavish book and fully illustrated.

The book contains candid diary entries over 200 pages, and I take readers through the fun, the stunning scenery, and the highs and lows of the tour, providing insight and inspiration for both the seasoned campsite user and those taking to the road for the first time.

There is a recipe for each of the thirty days providing all the details needed for delicious meals which are local to the region or country visited, that can be cooked easily with basic pots and pans. Proving that self-catering whilst touring can be a mouthwatering culinary experience.

Ever since my experience on the Great British Bake Off I have been actively striving to take on challenges which I once would have thought I was incapable of taking on. Public speaking, writing this column, cooking and baking on stage, holding baking workshops, more television appearances regular radio chats and so much more. The pinnacle of all these challenges was my decision to write this book.

I think the hardest thing to overcome was the financial investment I needed to commit to. Many of us are unused to investing time and hard cash into ourselves. I needed encouragement from my nearest and dearest to take this plunge, to have faith in myself and put pen to paper. Once I had made a start it was plain sailing, well not sailing, driving, as I wrote most of the book as I went along on the tour. I wrote a recipe and a diary entry every day and before I knew where I was the book was finished and ready to go to print.

Of course, I had a great team supporting me, my two daughters, my project manager, my designer and finally my husband John.