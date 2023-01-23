Tasty tapas snacks in bowls from Spain

Postcards for example.

Before we could send text messages to our family and friends at home, we used to send postcards to let them know how we were getting along. We would often start off by writing “wish you were here”! To ensure the postcard arrived before you got back home it was imperative to send the postcard within a day or so of getting to the holiday resort. My youngest daughter Vanessa still sends a postcard to my Mum each time she travels abroad, and my Mum really appreciates it, there is something special about getting something personal through your letterbox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the same story with holiday photographs. Now we take snaps on the phone but not many ever get printed out and put into an album. It used to be very exciting waiting for your rolls of film to be developed. Once you had you photographs back, before putting them in an album you would take them to work, or school or to your family and pass them around to let everyone see where you had been and what you had been up to.

Souvenirs are another thing. When I was a child the last couple of days of a holiday would be spent buying trinkets to take home for grandparents and friends. If you were in Spain it might be a pair of plastic castanets or a sombrero or a beautiful fan. If you were in the UK you might take home a printed tea towel or some novelty pottery.