Karen Wright: Try some good food and make new friends

The cold starter platter was a big hit

On the first Tuesday of each month, we eat at a Wakefield restaurant. There are usually between twenty and thirty members, some people make it each month and others as and when they can. Not only does it give everyone the opportunity to try new cuisines and nominate our annual restaurant of the year, but it also means that you make new friends.

My friend Stephen and I book in as often as we can and so far, this year we have eaten Italian, Greek, Turkish, Thai and Spanish food. Everyone pays for their own meal and drinks so there is none of that awkward how to split the bill scenario to contend with. This month we went to the Icmeler Turkish restaurant in Northgate, and we had a real feast. We shared a cold starter platter, it was huge and delicious with stuffed vine leaves, cucumber, tomatoes, lots of shiny olives, fantastic dips and bread too, as a main we shared a mixed grill served on a bed of bulgar wheat, there was leftovers to take home in a doggy bag too!

The society also organises summer excursions and social events (for which there is a charge) in addition a programme of autumn and winter talks to which entrance is normally free. I’ve really enjoyed being a member of the society and the membership is affordable too: an annual membership is £15 for an individual (£12 for people that are retired/unwaged) but there’s also joint memberships (£24 for two adults at the same address) and family memberships (£30). Do look up the Wakefield Civic Society online to learn more: https://wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk/

