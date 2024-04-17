Karen Wright: Visiting international flavours on home turf

Karen with a recipe made from her book

A trip to get a few push fittings sorted that problem out and then we were able to get off-site and explore. We were staying on the Caravan and Motorhome Club site at Hebden Bridge, which was perfect for getting out and about from, including a trip to Hebden Bridge itself and a canal ride on our bikes too.

As part of the Caravan and Motorhome Club’s ‘Read, Tour, Explore’ campaign I was keen to revisit Haworth, home of the illustrious Brontë family and also the Worth Valley Railway where the book and film The Railway Children was set. It was not my first trip to Haworth but it’s been many a year since my last visit. Everything was just the same all these years later and we had a great day out, complete with a round trip ride on the steam train, toot toot!

The following day we went off to find some more literary figures, both long since gone: the Poet Laureate Ted Hughes and his estranged wife Sylvia Plath the American author. First, we went to Heptonstall where, with a bit of detective work, we found Sylvia’s grave and paid our respects and then we drove back to Mytholmroyd where we found the house where Ted Hughes was born.

Every evening I cooked a recipe from my book Meals on the Move: A Campsite Cooking Journey (which is available to purchase on my website https://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk/) and we really enjoyed that, all washed down with a nice glass of something nice. The first evening I made Coq au Riesling, the second evening I made Tuscan Chicken, the third Bratwurst in beer gravy and on our last evening the most delicious steak, cooked medium rare with sautéed potatoes and sides of portobello mushrooms, asparagus and garlic bread. It was great to revisit those recipes and enjoy some international flavours on home turf.