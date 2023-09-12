Karen Wright: Whirlwind few weeks and new book is a hit

Karen with her new book

Once they were safely indoors, I set to work dispatching all my pre-orders. This was very satisfying for me, all my hard work coming to fruition. That done, my next task was to prepare everything to take to

the Harrogate showground where The Great Holiday Home Show was taking place, and I was booked to work all weekend. I was cooking recipes from the book and doing book signings so there were lots of

things to tick off my preparation list.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We took our caravan and pitched at the Knaresborough Caravan and Motorhome Club site. It is a beautiful site in a gorgeous area and it was fabulous to be using the caravan again plus it saved us from travelling home each day. Everything went well and my books were popular too.

When we came home, I had to reset immediately as I was holding a private book event for my immediate family and friends. My friend Ben agreed that I could use his pizza restaurant in Wakefield as it was a perfect size for my party. I heartily recommend it if you are looking for a venue for about 25 people, it is called The Pizza Yard and the food is brilliant too.

Guests were greeted with a glass of prosecco or a Peroni and then everyone ordered food. As people ate, we had a couple of food related quizzes and then my friend Stephen opened the event with a rendition of the song ‘Summer Holiday’, which got everyone singing along. Then I got to my feet and talked about the book and how it came about. I did reading too so folk would get the feel of what my book was all about. Stephen then closed the party with another song, ‘King of the Road’ and we sang

our hearts out. It was so uplifting, I felt on top of the world.

