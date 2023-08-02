Last orders at Henry Boons: 23 photos as the last pint is pulled at historic Wakefield pub

It was the end of an era for many Wakefield pub-goers at the weekend as historic pub Henry Boons called last orders one final time.

The pub, that was under the same ownership for 40 years, closed its doors on Sunday.

The Westgate pub was put up for sale earlier this year but it has not been possible to make a deal that would have saved the traditional inn.

The site has hosted a pub for the last 200 years.

Wakefield Pub Company director Paul Garthwaite said: “With much regret we have had to make the decision to cease trading at Henry Boons.

“After 40 years in the same ownership this was not an easy decision to make but the economic pressures facing both the pub itself and the licensed trade in general, has meant that unfortunately the business has been left with no other option but to come to this sad outcome.”

One regular, Dave Evans, shared photos from the final weekend showing its loyal customers drink their final drink at the popular establishment.

Dave said: “I've been a regular at Boons for 13 years and I've spent a lot of time - and money – in there.

"In that time, I've made lots of good friends, and met more than a few characters.

"It's been a great place to watch live sport, It's not always been the case, but the beer over the last six or seven years has been very good, popular with CAMRA and real ale drinkers.

"It's been a great meeting place, fantastic for groups with it's size.

"Lots of people, me included, have had parties in the back room, Boons Yard, (where some of these photos were taken), which is superb.

"Many will remember live bands there. I think it's tragic that Boons has been lost, it has meant so much to so many over the years, and there's simply no other pub like it.”

Dave said he’s in the process of setting up a Facebook page called ‘Lost Pubs of Wakefield’ that hopefully people will contribute to.

In the meantime, take a look at these photos from memorable days at Henry Boons.

1 . Henry Boons Henry Boons has called last orders. Photo: Dave Evans Photo Sales

2 . Henry Boons A look inside the popular watering hole. Photo: Dave Evans Photo Sales

3 . Henry Boons The pub pulled its last pint on Sunday. Photo: Dave Evans Photo Sales

4 . Henry Boons The pub has been a popular get-together spot for many years. Photo: Dave Evans Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6