News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Here are the best restaurants to take your dad this Father's Day.Here are the best restaurants to take your dad this Father's Day.
Here are the best restaurants to take your dad this Father's Day.

Let them eat steak! 14 of the best Wakefield restaurants to treat your dad to this Father's Day

From Italian to Indian and steak to barbeque chicken, here are 14 of the best restaurants throughout the district to treat your beloved dad to this Father’s Day, accoding to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 15th Jun 2023, 20:30 BST

Father’s Day will take place this Sunday (June 18) – which means there is little time to secure a restaurant reservation impressive enough to satisfy your old man.

Whether he’s more beer and burgers or steak and champagne, here are 14 of the best restaurants for Father’s Day in and around Wakefield.

Undefined: readMore
18 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 818 Google reviews.

1. Smokehouse

18 Wood St, Wakefield WF1 2ED 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 818 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 1650 Google reviews.

2. Capri at the Vine

The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 1650 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
25-27 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 635 Google reviews.

3. Robatary

25-27 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BJ 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 635 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Merchant Gate, 1 Burgage Sq, Wakefield WF1 2TS 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 1962 Google review.

4. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Merchant Gate, 1 Burgage Sq, Wakefield WF1 2TS 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 1962 Google review. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WakefieldGoogle