Lost pubs of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - how many of these do you remember?

From family friendly favourites to local watering holes, everyone has their own memories of local pubs.
But many of the city and towns’ best-known pubs are sadly no longer with us.
So we thought we'd take you down memory lane. How many of these do you remember? Are there any we've missed that were a favourite of yours?
1. The Garden House, Wheldon Road
Do you remember the Garden House? Situated on Wheldon Road, Castleford, it closed a decade ago, but offered good old pub grub for the whole family. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Union
Remember The Union pub on Horbury Road? It became Union Apartments, but the pub's sign remains. Photo: Google Maps
3. King William, Aketon Road
This Cutskye pub, conveniently located on Cutsyke Crossroads, was once a local hub. After closing, it became a fireplace showroom, and in 2009, permission was granted to transform the building into 14 flats. Photo: Google Maps
4. The New Cross Keys, Halfpenny Lane
The New Cross Keys closed its doors many years ago, but was once a popular watering hole. In 2013, permission was granted to alter the pub into five dwellings. Pictured in 2009. Photo: Google Maps