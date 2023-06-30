News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
How many of these pubs do you remember?How many of these pubs do you remember?
How many of these pubs do you remember?

Lost pubs of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford - how many of these do you remember?

From family friendly favourites to local watering holes, everyone has their own memories of local pubs.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

But many of the city and towns’ best-known pubs are sadly no longer with us.

So we thought we'd take you down memory lane. How many of these do you remember? Are there any we've missed that were a favourite of yours?

Do you remember the Garden House? Situated on Wheldon Road, Castleford, it closed a decade ago, but offered good old pub grub for the whole family.

1. The Garden House, Wheldon Road

Do you remember the Garden House? Situated on Wheldon Road, Castleford, it closed a decade ago, but offered good old pub grub for the whole family. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Remember The Union pub on Horbury Road? It became Union Apartments, but the pub's sign remains.

2. The Union

Remember The Union pub on Horbury Road? It became Union Apartments, but the pub's sign remains. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This Cutskye pub, conveniently located on Cutsyke Crossroads, was once a local hub. After closing, it became a fireplace showroom, and in 2009, permission was granted to transform the building into 14 flats.

3. King William, Aketon Road

This Cutskye pub, conveniently located on Cutsyke Crossroads, was once a local hub. After closing, it became a fireplace showroom, and in 2009, permission was granted to transform the building into 14 flats. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The New Cross Keys closed its doors many years ago, but was once a popular watering hole. In 2013, permission was granted to alter the pub into five dwellings. Pictured in 2009.

4. The New Cross Keys, Halfpenny Lane

The New Cross Keys closed its doors many years ago, but was once a popular watering hole. In 2013, permission was granted to alter the pub into five dwellings. Pictured in 2009. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastleford