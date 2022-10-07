News you can trust since 1852
It's National Curry Week

National Curry Week: Here are the top Indian restaurants across Wakefield

It's National Curry Week - so we've put together a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers on Tripadvisor.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:02 am

Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, almost everyone loves a good Indian takeaway.

Here are the 16 in and around Wakefield most recommended.

*In no particular order.

1. Syhiba Restaurant

The restaurant on George Street in Wakefield has a five star rating from customers on Tripadvisor.

2. Royal Spice

The Royal Spice on Bradford Road, Wakefield, has a 4.5 star rating.

3. Amaia

The restaurant on Northgate was given a 4.5 star rating.

4. Amirah Spice

The restaurant on Aberford Road has a 4.5 star rating.

