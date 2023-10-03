News you can trust since 1852
It's National Curry Week.

National Curry Week: Here are the top Indian restaurants across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

It's National Curry Week - so we've put together a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers Google Reviews.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, almost everyone loves a good Indian takeaway.

Here are just some with a 4.5 star or higher rating out of 5.

*In no particular order.

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has an average of 4.6 stars.

1. Syhiba Restaurant

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has an average of 4.6 stars. Photo: s

Silver Spice on Silver Street, Wakefield, has an average of 4.8 stars.

2. Silver Spice

Silver Spice on Silver Street, Wakefield, has an average of 4.8 stars. Photo: s

Abdul's on Broadway has an average of 4.5 stars.

3. Abdul's

Abdul's on Broadway has an average of 4.5 stars. Photo: s

Royal Spice on Bradford Road has an average of 4.6 stars.

4. Royal Spice

Royal Spice on Bradford Road has an average of 4.6 stars. Photo: s

