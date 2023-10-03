National Curry Week: Here are the top Indian restaurants across Wakefield, according to Google Reviews
It's National Curry Week - so we've put together a handy guide as to which restaurants across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are rated the best by customers Google Reviews.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, almost everyone loves a good Indian takeaway.
Here are just some with a 4.5 star or higher rating out of 5.
*In no particular order.
