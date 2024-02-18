National Drink Wine Day: Here are the best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

National Drink Wine Day is today (Sunday, February 18) and celebrates all things wine!

From red to white, from chardonnay to merlot, wine not only has proven health benefits but can be used as a flavouring in many recipes.

So pour a glass and celebrate this national day in style.

We’ve picked out nine of the best wine bars that Wakefield has to offer, using Google Reviews.

1 . The Priory Bar 1 Back Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TJ. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 179 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Capri at The Vine The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 1,814 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Harry's Bar 107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 416 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Capri Bistro Horbury 223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA. 4.2 stars based on 611 reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales