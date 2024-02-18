News you can trust since 1852
National Drink Wine Day: Here are the best wine bars in and around Wakefield, according to Google Reviews

In honour of National Drink Wine Day here are nine of the best wine bars in and around the district, according to Google Reviews.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

National Drink Wine Day is today (Sunday, February 18) and celebrates all things wine!

From red to white, from chardonnay to merlot, wine not only has proven health benefits but can be used as a flavouring in many recipes.

So pour a glass and celebrate this national day in style.

We’ve picked out nine of the best wine bars that Wakefield has to offer, using Google Reviews.

1 Back Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TJ. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 179 Google reviews.

1. The Priory Bar

1 Back Ln, Wakefield WF1 2TJ. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 179 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 1,814 Google reviews.

2. Capri at The Vine

The Vine Tree, 82 Leeds Rd, Wakefield WF1 2QF. 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 1,814 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 416 Google reviews.

3. Harry's Bar

107B Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 416 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA. 4.2 stars based on 611 reviews.

4. Capri Bistro Horbury

223 Bridge Rd, Horbury, Middlestown, Wakefield WF4 5QA. 4.2 stars based on 611 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

