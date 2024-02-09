National Pizza Day: The 14 best places for pizza in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Falling on February 9 each and every year, National Pizza Day celebrates the much loved oven baked flat bread food covered in sauce, cheese and a variety of toppings.
To mark the occasion, we’ve put together 14 recommendations of places to try, according to Tripadvisor.
1. NYWE-07-02-2024-Dolce Vita-YOR.jpg
Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED. Four and a half stars out of five based on 224 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
2. Moccha Cafe Pizzeria
63 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1HX. Five stars out of five based on 194 reviews. Photo: Rightmove
3. Felice's Bella Roma
63 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BP. Four and a half stars out of five based on 694 reviews. Photo: Google Maps
4. Prego Pizzeria
107 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Four and a half stars out of five based on 335 reviews. Photo: Google Maps