It’s National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than enjoying a slice of pizza at one of these eateries.

National Pizza Day: The 14 best places for pizza in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

It’s National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than enjoying a slice of one of the nation’s favourite dishes.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Falling on February 9 each and every year, National Pizza Day celebrates the much loved oven baked flat bread food covered in sauce, cheese and a variety of toppings.

To mark the occasion, we’ve put together 14 recommendations of places to try, according to Tripadvisor.

Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED. Four and a half stars out of five based on 224 reviews.

Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED. Four and a half stars out of five based on 224 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

63 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1HX. Five stars out of five based on 194 reviews.

2. Moccha Cafe Pizzeria

63 Kirkgate, Wakefield WF1 1HX. Five stars out of five based on 194 reviews. Photo: Rightmove

63 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BP. Four and a half stars out of five based on 694 reviews.

3. Felice's Bella Roma

63 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BP. Four and a half stars out of five based on 694 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

107 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Four and a half stars out of five based on 335 reviews.

4. Prego Pizzeria

107 Westgate, Wakefield WF1 1EL. Four and a half stars out of five based on 335 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

