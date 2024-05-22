Here are some of the best places for a sandwich across the district.Here are some of the best places for a sandwich across the district.
Here are some of the best places for a sandwich across the district.

National Sandwich Week: 14 of the best places to grab a sandwich across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
In honour of National Sandwich Week, here are 14 of the best places in Wakefield and the five districts to get a sandwich, according to Tripadvisor.

British Sandwich Week takes place this week from May 20 to May 26 and celebrates all things sandwich.

From ham to cheese to the classic BLT, the sandwich is the perfect humble snack, that can be endlessly personalised.

Whether it be as a snack, for dinner, or as a treat, the British staple is loved by the nation.

In honour of this delicious week, here are 14 of the best places to grab a sandwich within the district, as recommended by Tripadvisor.

Five stars out of five based on 141 reviews. 13 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP

1. Rich and Fancy

Five stars out of five based on 141 reviews. 13 Queen Street, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 6LP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Four and a half stars out of five based on 269 reviews. 21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB

2. Marmalade on the Square

Four and a half stars out of five based on 269 reviews. 21 Bull Ring, Wakefield WF1 1HB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Four and a half stars out of five based on 537 reviews.Shay lane, Wakefield WF2 6LA

3. The New Inn

Four and a half stars out of five based on 537 reviews.Shay lane, Wakefield WF2 6LA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Four and a half stars out of five based on 141 reviews.Wakefield One Burton Street Burton Street, Wakefield WF1 2EB

4. Create Cafe

Four and a half stars out of five based on 141 reviews.Wakefield One Burton Street Burton Street, Wakefield WF1 2EB Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordTripAdvisor