New Burger King opens its doors in Castleford - and is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers!
The new Castleford Burger King restaurant has finally opened and to celebrate it’s giving away 1,000 free Whoppers!
After months of anticipation, Burger King has officially opened its doors on Park Road,
And to celebrate, they are giving away free Whoppers or Plant-based Whoppers to 1,000 people this week.
But you will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treat.
The deal is first-come-first-served, and available exclusively to Burger King app users on Wednesday, April 19.
To get in on a bite of the action, you will need to head to www.burgerkinguk.app.link/castleford-free-whopper to retrieve a code, and then simply show the code to staff at the counter to claim a free burger.
Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Castleford love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home - of the Whopper - is their home.”