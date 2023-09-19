New cafe opens in Wakefield as The Capri Group opens 'Cafe Capri Horbury Bridge'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Situated next door to Capri Horbury Restaurant on Bridge Road, the new Café is the 11th addition to the growing Capri portfolio, which includes restaurants Capri at the Vine, Capri Mirfield, Capri at the Containers, Capri Home Dining and more recent café openings, Café Capri Woodkirk and Capri Lounge.

Open daily and seating 40, the Café Capri Horbury Bridge offers a vibrant setting where customers can indulge in a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu features hot and cold drinks as well as an homemade cakes, croissants, and other delectable pastries which will change daily.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capri Group, renowned for its high-quality Italian dining restaurants, has announced the opening of its latest venture, Cafe Capri Horbury Bridge.

Alongside the inside space, the café also benefits from Capri Horbury’s large sunny terrace, which is available to all customers.

The cafe will be open Monday to Saturday 8am to 2pm and 9am to 1pm on Sunday.

Drop-ins are welcomed or customers can reserve their tables by calling 01924 277666.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominik Karimi, who runs Capri Horbury and will oversee the café said: "Horbury Bridge is an up-and-coming area, and we’ve noticed locals are increasingly enjoying the dining-out culture, yet it felt that we were lacking a truly exceptional café space.

Open daily and seating 40, the Café Capri Horbury Bridge offers a vibrant setting where customers can indulge in a variety of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

"Cafe Capri Horbury Bridge fills that gap, offering a unique space where people can relax, enjoy a delicious meal, and even catch some sun on our large terrace. It’s not just about great food, it's about a great experience.