Now open! Take a look inside The Six Chimneys pub showing off its £3m makeover

The Kirkgate pub was closed five months ago for redevelopment work to take place including expanding into two adjoining properties and creating an extending beer garden.

Forty jobs have also been created.

The pub, which first opened as a Wetherspoon in November 1999, has undergone a complete refurbishment to the customer area, as well as upgrades to the bar, kitchen, toilets and staff facilities.

It has been extended into the adjacent former Wakey Tavern and a detached building on Lower Warrengate, with an extension linking all three buildings, more than doubling in size, with an additional 4,000 square feet of customer space added.

There is a new kitchen at ground floor level, complete with open gantry and the pub has been fully refurbished and redecorated throughout, including a new colour scheme and finishes, a new bar, new bespoke carpet, new lighting and furniture, as well as a new rooflight.

The first floor of the former Wakey Tavern has been partially removed, creating a double height space, complete with a new feature fireplace and artwork displays.

New sliding, folding doors open out from the extension into the extended, larger and improved beer garden. New pub signage has also been installed.

The pub will be open daily from 8am until midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 8am until 1am Friday and Saturday. Food will be served throughout the day, every day, from opening until 11pm.

It will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub until 9pm, throughout the week.

Pub manager Laura Mason said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Six Chimneys and we’re confident that they will be impressed by the new-look, larger pub and garden.”

