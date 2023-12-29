'Pint’ size wine will be stocked on shelves for the first time ever due to new freedoms from leaving the European Union

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People will soon be able to purchase ‘pint’ sized bottles of still and sparkling wine, as a new 568ml size is introduced to supermarket shelves, pubs, clubs and restaurants, the Department for Business and Trade has announced.

The move to introduce the 568ml size would sit alongside the 200ml and 500ml measures already available, offering more flexibility and choice for customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s wine sector is set for the boost as part of the Government’s smarter regulation programme to ensure regulations are up to date and agile,. The move comes following engagement with the industry, with businesses now being able to sell prepacked still and sparkling wine in 500ml and 200ml sizes as well as a new 568ml ‘pint’ quantity.

'Pints' of wine to be stocked on supermarket shelves, pubs, clubs and restaurants for the first time

These optional reforms from Government are due to new Brexit freedoms via the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 and are wholeheartedly backed by industry wanting to reduce burdensome regulations.

The changes will help to boost innovation, increase business freedoms and improve choice for consumers.

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: "Innovation, freedom and choice – that’s what today’s announcement gives to producers and consumers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our exit from the EU was all about moments just like this, where we can seize new opportunities and provide a real boost to our great British wineries and further growing the economy.